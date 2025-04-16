BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BIT stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,100,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 563,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 77,324 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

