BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BIT stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
