BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.02.

Shares of NEM traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 2,635,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,593. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

