Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Boot Barn worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.62.

Boot Barn Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.