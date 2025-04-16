Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the March 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

