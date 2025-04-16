Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Approximately 138,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 47,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.50.

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 250,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,851.77). Corporate insiders own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.