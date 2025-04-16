Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 211,108 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AEM opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

