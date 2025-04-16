Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,036 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at $54,487,991.25. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

