Bridgewater Associates LP Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Corteva by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after buying an additional 856,007 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

