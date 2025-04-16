Bridgewater Associates LP Has $20.85 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,425 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $67,471,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after buying an additional 1,330,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after buying an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 857,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.