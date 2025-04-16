Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,626 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after buying an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after acquiring an additional 85,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $235.07. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $172.19 and a one year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.73.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

