Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 884,209 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,209 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

