Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 25,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $841.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 969.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

