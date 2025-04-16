Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $178.95, but opened at $170.43. Broadcom shares last traded at $175.86, with a volume of 4,808,925 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $822.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

