Brokerages Set Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Price Target at $18.60

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ATYR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATYR

Atyr PHARMA Stock Down 0.7 %

ATYR stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Atyr PHARMA has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth $53,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,677,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.