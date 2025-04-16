Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $25.50

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $486.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

