Brokers Offer Predictions for Quebecor Q1 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.