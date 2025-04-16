Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS) Insider Brendan Borg Buys 174,779 Shares of Stock

Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Borg bought 174,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$26,042.07 ($16,482.32).

Brendan Borg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brendan Borg acquired 100,000 shares of Bubalus Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($10,759.49).

On Monday, February 10th, Brendan Borg bought 340,909 shares of Bubalus Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,386.35 ($39,485.03).

