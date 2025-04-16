Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BRNY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 2,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.16.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile
The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.
