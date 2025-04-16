Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRNY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 2,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) by 661.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares during the period. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises 0.6% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.