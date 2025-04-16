BWS Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Hawkins Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 900.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

