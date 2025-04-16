C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. The trade was a 29.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,982 shares of company stock worth $29,715,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

