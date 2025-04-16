Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.95% of Cactus worth $43,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cactus by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

