Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.29. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

