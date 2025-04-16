Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.2 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $28.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.
About Calian Group
