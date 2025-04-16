Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:CANF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

