Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

