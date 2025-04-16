Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average is $259.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

