Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 5,024 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.