Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $387,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

