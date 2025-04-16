Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $630,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,692,000 after purchasing an additional 812,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,219,000 after buying an additional 285,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $371,836,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,763,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,690,000 after acquiring an additional 287,342 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

