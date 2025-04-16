Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

HES opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Hess Profile



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

