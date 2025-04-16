Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,441,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $97,078,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after purchasing an additional 933,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

