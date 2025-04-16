Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 851.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,976 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,038,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after buying an additional 76,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

