Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,356 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Barclays raised their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

