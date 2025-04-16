Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.18 Million in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.