Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.20 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

