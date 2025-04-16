Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 203,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $7,470,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,093.60. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.