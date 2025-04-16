Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPR. Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

