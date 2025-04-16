Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 15,900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

