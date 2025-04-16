Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 17,080 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Canada Goose by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canada Goose by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $759.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

