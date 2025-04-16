Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.66. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

