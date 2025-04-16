Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,172,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 471,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

