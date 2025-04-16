Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.54%.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.
