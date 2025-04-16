Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,599 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Carpenter Technology worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

