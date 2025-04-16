Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

