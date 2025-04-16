CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CBL International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BANL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 20,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,804. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

