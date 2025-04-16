Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. Centene has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

