Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,492,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 530,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

KLIC stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.92 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

