Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $23.32 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 285,208 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $207.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

