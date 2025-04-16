Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $27.88 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,564 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hubbell by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,985,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $346.69 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.80.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

