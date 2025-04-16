Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $34.38 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
Shares of AMH opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $41.41.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Homes 4 Rent
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.